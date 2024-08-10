Top track

RAC - Ether

RAC (DJ Set)

Elsewhere - Rooftop
Sat, 10 Aug, 4:00 pm
DJ
New York
$45.94

About RAC

To hear RAC's melody-driven electronica with its soft heartfelt vocals is a far cry from the remixes he became famous for. With more than 200 reworks of other artist's music, it took a few years for RAC to come out of his shell and start letting his creati Read more

Event information

  • Limited tickets available at the door subject to capacity, please arrive early for best chances to secure a spot!

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs...

This event is 21+
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RAC

Venue

Elsewhere - Rooftop

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open 4:00 pm
Event ends 10:00 pm

