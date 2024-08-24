Top track

Trip x Picnic

Chinois
Sat, 24 Aug, 11:45 pm
€40

About

Trip x Picnic

GENE ON EARTH

PH PROJECT

SWEELY

tINI

TRIP - every Saturday at Club Chinois with the best underground electronic music.

At Club Chinois, we maintain a classy casual dress code. We kindly request gentlemen to adhere to our policy of weari...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Island Hospitality.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GENE ON EARTH, Sweely, tINI

Venue

Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

