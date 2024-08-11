DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
✨🌓🌕🌗✨
Join us 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝑴𝒂𝒚 26𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒐 𝑶𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 6𝒕𝒉 at 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚
ARTISTS:
VALENTIN HUEDO
MIRA
SINEGO
TANIKA
SOFT CHANGA (Ulises & Jo.Ke)
