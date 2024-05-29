DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Iglooghost composed the maximalist playful music of his earlier career around a set of characters that he found in his garden – he calls them “little beings” who live in a “portal” whose native ecosystem is out of whack. Live, the boundary-pushing Brainfee
Iglooghost presents 'ᕮⵋම' - a new live audio/visual show. The show expands on the Tidal Memory Exo album world - including mysterious eggs, ancient pets, and toxic instruments. Following Iglooghost's 'Lei Museum' installation at the Southbank Centre, 'ᕮⵋම'...
