Iglooghost

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Iglooghost

Iglooghost composed the maximalist playful music of his earlier career around a set of characters that he found in his garden – he calls them “little beings” who live in a “portal” whose native ecosystem is out of whack. Live, the boundary-pushing Brainfee Read more

Event information

Iglooghost presents 'ᕮⵋම' - a new live audio/visual show. The show expands on the Tidal Memory Exo album world - including mysterious eggs, ancient pets, and toxic instruments. Following Iglooghost's 'Lei Museum' installation at the Southbank Centre, 'ᕮⵋම'...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

Iglooghost, MISOGI

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
