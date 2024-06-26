Top track

JILUKA - VENΦM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

JILUKA

The Underworld
Wed, 26 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £46.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

JILUKA - VENΦM
Got a code?

About

K4RMA WORLD TOUR 2024

JILUKA

JILUKA was formed in February 2015 with a four member line-up:

Ricko (vocals)

Sena (guitar)

Boogie (bass)

Zyean (drums)

JILUKA expresses a variety of emotions by combining their aggressive metal sound with diverse musica...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs