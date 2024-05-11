Top track

Sam Blacky - Colombiana

Sam Blacky

The Hub FTL
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
$18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SAM BLACKY
___________
https://www.samblacky.com
https://www.instagram.com/samblacky
https://twitter.com/SAMBLACKY
https://soundcloud.com/samblacky
___________

Doors: 10PM | 21+

Support: TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Greenroom @ 27 Bar & Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Blacky

Venue

The Hub FTL

828 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

