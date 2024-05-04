Top track

Bizarrap - Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

belico | Corridos & Reggaeton

The Meadows
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bizarrap - Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55
Got a code?

About

💎 REGGAETON, CORRIDOS & HIP-HOP 💎

Music all night by your favorite CORRIDOS heavy hitters: Peso Pluma, Junior H, Natanael Cano, Eslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, t3r Elemento, Also the top-of-the-line REGGAETON artists: Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Ñengo, Ozuna, K...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by reggaetonLABS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.