Gun: The Hombres Tour

Scala
Wed, 4 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.44

About

Fresh off their latest studio triumph, 'Hombres,’ GUN ( released 12th April on Cooking Vinyl), the Scottish rock legends and MTV EMA award winners are set to captivate audiences across the UK with their electrifying tour this December. Known for their comp...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Gig Cartel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GUN

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity
