DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lino Printing

The Crown Hotel
Wed, 8 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Linoprinting workshop for all levels whether you’re a keen printmaker or just looking for a creative activity to get started. We will design, cut and print an a5 design. I will provide all materials including water based inks, rollers, Lino, paper and imag...

This is a 18+ event.
Presented by The Crown.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Crown Hotel

128 High St, Boston Spa, Wetherby LS23 6BW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.