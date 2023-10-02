DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bec Hill and Sam Fletcher Split the Bill

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

After a brief hiatus from the circuit, Bec Hill and Sam Fletcher are going halves on an hour to serve up a veritable tasting menu of (very) fresh material. Come and sit down before it goes cold!

★★★★ "Bec Hill: exuberant, daft and inventive."

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Sam Fletcher

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

