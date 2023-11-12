DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chapter 159 - WONDERBRAWL

O2 Ritz
Sun, 12 Nov, 3:00 pm
TheatreManchester
From £26.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday 12th November is gonna be the day that PROGRESS Wrestling is gonna throw their new show back to you.

By now, you should realise that the word on the street is that this is not to be missed.

Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

PROGRESS Wrestling

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Doors open2:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

