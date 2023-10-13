DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cookie Records invite Lyss, Strandtuch (Live), Mel

La Java
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après vous avoir fait danser en open-air aux 4 coins de la capitale cet été, le label le plus festif de Paris est enfin de retour à La Java

LINE UP

𝘽𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙆𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙣

Producteur, beatmaker et DJ de l'écurie Cookie Records, Butters Keaton se pas Read more

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.