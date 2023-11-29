Top track

Human Interest - Spiced Apple

Human Interest

The Waiting Room
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
£11.43

About

Human Interest play The Waiting Room this November

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Human Interest

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

