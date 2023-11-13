DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhod Gilbert: Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

He has been away having cancer; now he’s back with a work in progress show.

Expect some dark but funny shit.

“Darkly hilarious” Times

“Volcanic, high octane humour. Uproariously funny” Guardian

“Hilarious tour-de-force” Telegraph

“Without doubt one of Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Rhod Gilbert

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

