DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
He has been away having cancer; now he’s back with a work in progress show.
Expect some dark but funny shit.
“Darkly hilarious” Times
“Volcanic, high octane humour. Uproariously funny” Guardian
“Hilarious tour-de-force” Telegraph
“Without doubt one of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.