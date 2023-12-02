DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skydiggers & Paul Langlois Band

Bronson Centre Theatre
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsOttawa
CAD 55.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Skydiggers and Paul Langlois Band

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Paul Langlois, Skydiggers

Venue

Bronson Centre Theatre

211 Bronson Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario K1R 5H6, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

