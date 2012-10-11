DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Joe Devlin w/ mlbacard¡ live in Hackney Central

Paper Dress Vintage
11 Oct - 12 Oct
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with Paper Dress Vintage to welcome Joe Devlin live on Wednesday, 11th October.

JOE DEVLIN - The name Joe Devlin has been circling in the London music circuit for a minute getting eyes from labels and producers wh Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs