Butterflies & Stomachaches Tour 2023

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
My name is Royal Skyyy and I am a hip-hop artist, born in West Palm Beach, Florida. I moved to Charlotte, North Carolina at age 13, and am currently living in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. I have been writing and rapping for about 8 years now.

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

