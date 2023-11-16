Top track

Resavoir - Escalator (Live at Co-Prosperity Sphere)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Resavoir

St James The Great (Church of Sound)
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Resavoir - Escalator (Live at Co-Prosperity Sphere)
Got a code?

About

All the way from Chicago & featuring a selection of special UK guests... Resavoir.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Church Of Sound.

Lineup

Resavoir

Venue

St James The Great (Church of Sound)

233 Lower Clapton Rd, Lower Clapton, London E5 8EH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.