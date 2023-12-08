Top track

Nico and His Cats

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Uzeda

sPAZIO211
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nico and His Cats
Got a code?

About

UZEDA: un nome imprescindibile quando si parla di noise-rock, non solo entro i confini nazionali! Una band storica il cui sound che profuma di increspature marine e che si muove incontrastato contro le maree della vita quotidiana, condividendone gioie e do Read more

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Uzeda

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.