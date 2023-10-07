Top track

Double Touch - Sirens Song - Oktave Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Palosanto w/ MOBLACK, Double Touch, Oktave, Tamil

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $35.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Double Touch - Sirens Song - Oktave Remix
Got a code?

About

Palosanto celebrates 4 years of music with a very special line up:

MOBLACK (MoBlack Records)

www.instagram.com/moblackrecords

Double Touch (All Day I Dream)

www.instagram.com/doubletouchofficial

Oktave (Palosanto)

www.instagram.com/oktavemusik

Temil Read more

Presented by Palosanto.

Lineup

MoBlack, Oktave, Double Touch

Venue

Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square

701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.