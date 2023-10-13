DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CUFFING SEASON

Deluxx Fluxx
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
As Cuffing Season is underway we bring you the sweet sounds of falling in love to your heartbreak R&B classics you've probably sang in the shower, to hip-hop new and old, and to edits from around the world. It's a place to dance and laugh, but more importa Read more

Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

eSenTRIK, Oakland Slim, Gabriel J

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

