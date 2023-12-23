DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One More Tune!

Platform
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£33.66
About

Eddie Halliwell

graeme Park

Jeremy Healy

Judge Jules

Mauro Picotto

Seb Fontaine

Tall Paul

+ more

Please see our T&Cs here - https://newworldglasgow.com/

Events 9pm - 3am subject to licence.

This is an 21+ event.

Presented by New World.

Venue

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Doors open 9:00 pm

