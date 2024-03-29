Top track

Games We Play - I Hope You're Happy

Games We Play

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
About

Riot Fest presents...

Games We Play
w/ special guests TBA

All ages

Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Games We Play

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

