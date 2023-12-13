Top track

Redskins - Keep On Keepin' On

The Redskins: 'These Furious Flames! Redskins Live! 1985-86' In Conversation

Rough Trade East
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade East is excited to present an In Conversation event celebrating the release of The Redskins' 'These Furious Flames! Redskins Live! 1985-86', released via London.

The panel for this event includes:

  Martin Hewes – Redskins band member (bass/b
Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

