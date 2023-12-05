Top track

anees - sun and moon

Anees

Electric Ballroom
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.16

About

Winter Camp Tour

Anees is an independent artist from the Washington D.C. area. His music is a genre -bending treat of ear candy melodies, sublime rhyme -scheming and crooning lyricism.

His authentic fusion of Pop and Hip -Hop with an R&B tone often draws Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio J-Bone Collective.

Lineup

Michael Minelli, Anees

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

