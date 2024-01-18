Top track

Kara Sevda

The Psychedelic World of Barış Manço

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kara Sevda
About

The standout psychedelic event of the year returns in 2024. The eclectic Djanan Turan and The Flying Karpet bring us into The Psychedelic World of Turkish rock legend Baris Manco.

The best-selling, most awarded, and influential Turkish artist of all time, Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Barış Manço

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

