Top track

Mark McGuire - The Lonesome Foghorn Blows

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mark McGuire

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mark McGuire - The Lonesome Foghorn Blows
Got a code?

About

Mark McGuire's playing astounds with its casual virtuosity as torrents of delay-drenched arpeggios spiral around each other and latch into lattices that complicate with each additional layer of looped input. Warm melodic sentimentalism contrasted against a Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Mark McGuire

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.