Tré Burt TRAFFIC FICTION Tour w/ Skyway Man

Soda Bar
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Tre Burt, Skyway Man

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

