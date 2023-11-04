Top track

Reeking Aura, Animals Killing People + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
$15.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, November 4th

Reeking Aura

Animals Killing People

Riparian

Liquified Insides

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6 PM

16+

$12

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Reeking Aura, Animals Killing People, Liquified Insides

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

