DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est de retour à Lyon en partenariat avec Girls In Lyon pour une édition HALLOWEEN NIGHT !
Viens faire la fête avec La Bringue et Girls in Lyon pour un Halloween GIRLS ONLY 100% meufs, 100% sororité et 100% good vibes. Prépare ton plu
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.