Volpi Polari

Tombolo 5º Aniversario

Secret Location Madrid
11 Nov - 19 Nov
DJMadrid
€26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Yay!!!

Tombolo getting old! Nos toca soplar velas! Mil gracias a todos por estos 5 años. A todos los muchos artistas que han pasado por las salas y los clubes de nuestra mano, a todos los trabajadores que lo han hecho posible, a los dueños de las salas, a...

Organizado por Tombolo.
Lineup

3
Skatebård, Amelia Holt, Og Juan and 3 more

Venue

Secret Location Madrid

Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

