DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Re Penelope + analog techno live set

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Re Penelope ha come ispirazione di partenza una manifestazione di dissenso politico: il 25 novembre 2019 a Santiago del Cile oltre un centinaio di donne, guidate dal collettivo Las Tesis, è sceso in piazza in segno di protesta contro la violenza di genere. Read more

Presentato da Movement APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.