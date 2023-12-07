Top track

Pop Culture Radio

Bloxx

Two Palms
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

Bloxx

Listen: https://spoti.fi/4523yGq
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BloxxUK
Instagram: @bloxxuk
Twitter: @bloxxband

Thursday 07 December 2023 | Two Palms, London
With support
18+ | Doors 19:30

Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.

Lineup

BLOXX

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

