Yard Act

Cabaret Sauvage
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.69

Event information

Rendez-vous le 5 avril 2024 pour le concert exceptionnel de Yard Act au Cabaret Sauvage !

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d'une personne majeure.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

