LES NUITS COURTES : PLK + PRINCE WALY

Espace René Cassin
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsFontenay-le-Comte
€40.71

About

Le festival qui remue ton automne en Sud Vendée !

27 . 28 . 29 octobre 2023 à Fontenay-le-Comte (85)

PLK + PRINCE WALY

Concerts en accès libre : AIRNADETTE + DANDYGUEL + RADIO KAIZMAN

Présenté par LA FESTIVALERIE.

Lineup

PLK, Prince Waly

Venue

Espace René Cassin

Avenue De La Gare, 85200 Fontenay-le-Comte, France
Doors open6:30 pm

