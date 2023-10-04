DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
First Wednesday of October, join us in welcoming the fresh new music of Prehuman to the stage with local indie stalwarts Dmitri, VVVOOOLLLUUUMMMEEE, and the debut performance of Slid (members of Allsups, DREGS, New China).
This is a 21+ event
