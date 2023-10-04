DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Prehuman, Dmitri, and more!

The 13th Floor
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

First Wednesday of October, join us in welcoming the fresh new music of Prehuman to the stage with local indie stalwarts Dmitri, VVVOOOLLLUUUMMMEEE, and the debut performance of Slid (members of Allsups, DREGS, New China).

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

Dmitri, Slid

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.