EP DC - Table Reservation

The Bullpen
Sat, 30 Sept, 3:00 pm
From $535.60
SEPTEMBER 30TH 2023!

TIER 1 - $1200

A Picnic Table Seating with Admission for 6 people, with any two bottles of your choosing!

TIER 2 - $960

A Picnic Table Seating with Admission for 6 people, with two bottles excluding Casamigos and Don Julio.

Presented by Everyday People NYC LLC.

Everyday People

The Bullpen

1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

