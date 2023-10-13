Top track

Folklore presents...Simo Lagnawi world music jam!

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:45 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Simo Lagnawi for the house band at Folklore Hoxton

The famous Jam is always honoured to be joined by the awe-inspiring talent of Simo and his infectious, infinite energy.

For this special jam Simo will invite an array of global musicians - both esta Read more

Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Simo Lagnawi

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

