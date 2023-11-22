Top track

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club

The Lower Third
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club have just dropped their anticipated debut album, WRECKED. The unique collective played an instantly-sold-out headline show at Battersea Barge this August, after their first ever live performances over the summer at the likes of Grea Read more

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

