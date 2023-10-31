DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bug'a'Boo Halloween Special from DONUTS

Patterns
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Halloween Special brought to you by DONUTS!

Head down to Patterns where Donuts will be bringing their Bug'a'Boo Halloween special to for a night of only the biggest tunes both old and current. You'll find your favourite modern jams mixed with the best 90s Read more

Presented by Donuts.

Lineup

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
600 capacity

