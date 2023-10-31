DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Halloween Special brought to you by DONUTS!
Head down to Patterns where Donuts will be bringing their Bug'a'Boo Halloween special to for a night of only the biggest tunes both old and current. You'll find your favourite modern jams mixed with the best 90s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs