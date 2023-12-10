Top track

Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giovanni Truppi alle ore 19:00 in punto! All’Eremo

Eremo Club
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa
Got a code?

About

L’Istituto N in collaborazione con Eremo Club è lieto di presentare: Giovanni Truppi.

Torna all’Eremo con uno speciale tour e una pubblicazione straordinaria per festeggiare il decennale di: “Il mondo è come te lo metti in testa”.

Ad accompagnarlo sul pa Read more

Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Giovanni Truppi

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.