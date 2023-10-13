DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to "Icäria" a one-of-a-kind event that combines the best of hip-hop and tech-house music for an unforgettable night in Milan. We are dedicated to bringing you a unique and immersive experience that the city has been craving.
Get ready to groove
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.