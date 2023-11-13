DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Moon by Moon

Songbyrd
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Listening to Moon By Moon is a bit like watching a band of cosmic explorers test the limits of lunar gravity. Every step leaves deeper footprints and launches them higher towards open space, clouds of harmony and delay kicking up behind them. The original Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Two Thumbs Down

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

