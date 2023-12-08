Top track

Pull Up - Bladerunner Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jungle Cakes Christmas Party : London

XOYO
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pull Up - Bladerunner Remix
Got a code?

About

The annual Jungle Cakes Christmas Party returns to XOYO, and we’re ready to roar into the festive season alongside all our most requested top selectas.

This time we’re delighted to welcome the mighty Bladerunner, alongside a cavalcade of firing B2Bs f Read more

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

9
Bladerunner, Deekline, Benny Page and 9 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.