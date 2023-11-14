DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DO NOT MISS the triumphant return of internationally celebrated TROKER to New York City, who were lauded by the New York City Jazz Record as “one of the best concerts in NYC in 2015”.
If Salvador Dali ever made a heist movie, then Mexico’s TROKER would ha
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.