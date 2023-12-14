Top track

Unschooling - Excommunicated

Unschooling

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.83

Unschooling - Excommunicated
About

Originaire de Rouen, UNSCHOOLING est apparu avec une cassette auto-produite de 9 titres ‘Defensive Designs’ (2019), qui a fait sensation dans la scène indie FR. L’EP ‘Random Acts of Total Control’ sorti en 2021 a renforcé leur réputation, et les a établis...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Vedettes

Lineup

Venue

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

