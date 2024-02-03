Top track

Culk - Nacht

CULK "Generation Maximum Tour"

Merlin Kulturzentrum
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsStuttgart
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Culk - Nacht
About

Generation Maximum Tour

CULK sind eine besondere Band. Die Wiener Gruppe um Sophie Löw schafft es, die Augen vor der großen Tristesse der Welt nicht zu verschließen und sprechen in ihren Songs ein zumeist unter der Oberfläche brodelndes Unbehagen an. Nach Read more

Präsentiert von Diffus, taz, ByteFM, Kulturnews, FM4 & dq agency.

Lineup

Culk

Venue

Merlin Kulturzentrum

Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

