DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Entry to the Fireworks Festival (excludes German Bier Festival and Ice Skating). Adult tickets only. If you would like to purchase tickets to the German Bier Festival, Ice Skating or Kids tickets, do not purchase your Fireworks Entry tickets here. Instead...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.