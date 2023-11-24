DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Backroads Tour - DJ Competition

Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DJs if you've ever wanted to play a stage at Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain here's your chance to showcase for an opportunity! We are excited to host Backroads Tour on Friday, November 24th

To get signed up for consideration or more info:

Presented by PLATFORM

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

