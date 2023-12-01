Top track

Hernan Cattaneo - A380

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hernan Cattaneo

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hernan Cattaneo - A380
Got a code?

About

For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Framework.

Lineup

Hernán Cattáneo

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.